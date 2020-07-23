SMITH, Florence Ethel:
On July 21, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park, Blenheim, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Len Smith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Roger Stenerson (USA), and Greg and Jenny Smith. Loved nana and great-nana to all of her grandchildren. Messages to 2 Cashmere Grove, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Ethel's request a private cremation service has been held with a memorial service to be advised at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020