BOWLER, Frances Fay (Fay)
(née Harvey):
Passed away, suddenly at home, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Aged 77 years. Loving wife of the late Charlie Bowler, loved sister of the late Joyce and Norman, and Marie. Much loved mother of Norman, and stepmother of Bernice, Cynthia, Allan, Lawrence and Hillary. Messages may be sent to The Bowler Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Fay will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Friday, March 20, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 17, 2020