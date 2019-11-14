ROCHE,
Frances Joy (Fran):
Two years ago today
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
We know you're at our side.
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
Your memory is our treasure,
Now and forever.
- With so much love, Tony. Loved and adored mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Ricci, Sarah, Thomas and Charlie; Karl, Michelle, Ben, Addison and Jake; Sean, Ave, Alex, Braedon, Tessa and Brett; and Justin.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 14, 2019