ROCHE,
Frances Joy (Fran):
Three years ago on 15.11.2017
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me.
Tell her that I love her
And miss her every day.
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day.
But there is an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.
- With so much love, Tony. Loved and adored mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Ricci, Sarah, Thomas and Charlie; Karl, Michelle, Ben, Addison and Jake; Sean, Ave, Alex, Braedon, Tessa and Brett; and Justin.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 12, 2020