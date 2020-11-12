ROCHE,

Frances Joy (Fran):

Three years ago on 15.11.2017

If roses grow in Heaven Lord,

Please pick a bunch for me.

Tell her that I love her

And miss her every day.

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

I do it every day.

But there is an ache within my heart,

That will never go away.

- With so much love, Tony. Loved and adored mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Ricci, Sarah, Thomas and Charlie; Karl, Michelle, Ben, Addison and Jake; Sean, Ave, Alex, Braedon, Tessa and Brett; and Justin.





