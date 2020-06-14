WITHERS,
Frances Annie (Francie):
On June 12, 2020, aged 93, peacefully at Maxwell Lifecare. Much loved mum of John and the late Pam. Lovingly respected mother-in-law of Steve Roberts, and Janet Withers. Treasured Nana of Tracey and Jeff, Amy and Rick, Tammy and James, John Jnr and Courtenay. Granny of her many great-grandchildren. Her City Hotel legacy will live on forever. Pork Crackle, Sherry Trifle, and a smile that would light up the room. Reunited with her mum and dad and now her daughter Pam. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Waterlea Resthome and Maxwell Lifecare for all the love and support given to Francie. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated. Messages to 19 Pitchill Street, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. A private family service will be held this Monday.
'Keep smiling your smile Francie'.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 14, 2020