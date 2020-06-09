Frank TUCKERMAN

Guest Book
  • "To Penny and family.We are very sorry to hear about Franks..."
    - Kaye&Mike Finch
  • "sorry to read an old school friend gone"
    - graham rogers
  • "To Penny and family out sympathy is with you our thoughts..."
    - Richard and Lynda Crawshaw
  • "Penny I am sad to hear of your great loss. My heart goes..."
  • "Penny I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending my..."
    - Rachell Webb
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

TUCKERMAN,
Frank Douglas:
Died suddenly but peacefully on June 6, 2020, aged 64 years. Adored and respected husband of Penny, and a much loved father of Brent and Nick. Loved son of Isabella and the late Frank. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Laural and Lew, Pam and Geoff, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to 35B Alma Street, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, June 12, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Please come along and share your stories with us all.

Published in Marlborough Express on June 9, 2020
