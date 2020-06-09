TUCKERMAN,
Frank Douglas:
Died suddenly but peacefully on June 6, 2020, aged 64 years. Adored and respected husband of Penny, and a much loved father of Brent and Nick. Loved son of Isabella and the late Frank. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Laural and Lew, Pam and Geoff, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to 35B Alma Street, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, June 12, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Please come along and share your stories with us all.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 9, 2020