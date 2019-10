ASHCROFT, Fred:

A light from our lives has gone,

A voice we loved is still,

A place is vacant within our hearts,

Which never can be filled.

A bouquet of beautiful memories,

Sprayed with a million tears,

Wish that time could have spared you,

If just for a few more years.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

Love you always Dad.

- Fiona, Janet, Karen and partners