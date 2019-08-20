REDFERN,
Frederick Sturge:
On August 18, 2019, surrounded by family, in his 93rd year. Much loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved father to Raewyn, Peter, Steve and Paula and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 17 Elisha Dr, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Fred will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 22 at 1.30pm, followed by a private family interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 20, 2019