  • "So sorry to hear of Gail's passing. Alison Vercoe. Ex..."
  • "My thoughts are with you all. Jelly"
    - Rodney Jellyman
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
BURDON, Gail Christine:
On December 1, 2020, suddenly after a long illness. In her 69th year. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gary and Sue, Peter and the late Gail, John (Jack); Dennis and the late Sue Conroy; Barbara and the late Wayne Anderson; and Patrick. Birth mother to Danny (Japan). A loved aunty and great-aunty. Messages to 19 Rutledge Drive, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation or St John would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, December 7, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 3, 2020
