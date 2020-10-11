RUFFELL,
Gary Leslie (Cracker):
Passed away peacefully in Blenheim on Friday, October 9, 2020. In his 75th year. Dearly loved husband of Cathy, much loved father and father-in-law of Jamie and Tracey; Scott and Lyna. Adored Pop of Michael and Mia; Lauren and Joel; Joel and Izzy, Jeremy and Tazmin. Loved brother of Roger and Maryanne, Julie and Mike, Sue and Andrew and Andrew and Vicky and loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved brother-in-law of Alan and Muriel (both deceased) Colleen, Don and Joyce (deceased), Mary and Rob and (Frank deceased). Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, October 13, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 11, 2020