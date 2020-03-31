Gavin DOWLING

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

DOWLING, Gavin Patrick:
Loving husband and soulmate of Rosie and devoted father to Harry (4), Digby (2) and Olive (9mths). Gav was taken far too early on his farm in Clarence, Marlborough, on March 26, 2020, aged 34. Much loved son of Bevan and Jean, adored brother of Shayna, Ross and Kirsten. Dearly loved friend of James, Holly and Sarah. Cherished son-in-law to Bob and Vicki Todhunter, brother-in-law to Simon and Pip Todhunter, Penny and Seth Piercey, and wonderful uncle to Indie, Georgie, Honor, Charlie, Jack, Otis and Albie.
We will forever miss your cheeky grin, your caring heart, sharp wit and fun-loving nature Gav, you truly were
the best x.
Messages to 14 Temple Mews, Renwick, Marlborough 7204 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Memorial information to follow.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020
