Gayl BASCAND

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

BASCAND, Gayl Marlene
(formerly Groshinski):
Suddenly on March 1, 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Lyndon. Much loved Mum of Teena, Andrew, and Jason. Mother-in-law to Kelven, Tracy, and Julie. Very loving Nana of the late David, Chantelle, Dayna, the late Shayden, and Shania. Loving great-grandmother of Mieka. A dearly loved sister and aunty. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Gayl's life to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11.00am, after which Gayl will be laid to rest in the Oak Lawn.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 5, 2020
