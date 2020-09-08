YOUNG, Gaynor Jean:
Passed away unexpectedly at home, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Aged 63 years. Dearly loved, cherished and treasured wife of Graeme, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Hayden, and Stacey and Pete. Adored Gran of Isla, Lochie, Adaline and Parker. Messages may be sent to 36B Stephenson Street, Blenheim, 7201. A celebration of Gaynor's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.30pm on Friday, September 11, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, numbers will be limited to
100, however the service may be viewed at
https://oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID sowmans
Password JRHDST
If you are unable to attend Gaynor's farewell, please join the family via the above link to celebrate the life of their special lady.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 8, 2020