BAKER,
Genista Gwnydd (née Hunt):
On May 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 80 years. Eldest daughter of the late Harry and Gwen Hunt. Adored wife of the late Robert (Bob) Baker, specially loved Mum of Robert and Bridget Baker, Warren and Lynley Baker, and Leanne and the late Rex Clarkson. Very loved Nana and Gran-nan to her 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
"Absent from the Body, present with the Lord"
Messages to 78 Dillon Street, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff at the Marlborough Hospice and Poswillo Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. A private cremation will take place with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 21, 2020