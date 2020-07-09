BROWN, Geoffrey William:
20.11.1938 - 03.07.2020
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the death of Geoff. He will be so greatly missed by his loving wife and soulmate Rosemary, and his doting canine companion Katie. He was a wonderful dad to the late Jackie and Darryn Brown. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of his daughter Sue Bason, her husband Craig and their two sons, and only grandchildren, Nic and Josh. Son of the late Eldon Rua and Marjory Jean Brown. Brother and brother-in-law to Murray and Beverly Brown, and the late Shirley and Bill Anderson, and uncle to their children. A Lions Club Member for four decades. He will be remembered for his huge contributions to the club and for the character he was. A private service for Geoff has been held.
"Gone, but he will never be forgotten, the love goes on forever."
Published in Marlborough Express on July 9, 2020