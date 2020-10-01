LAWRENCE, Geoffrey Ian:
21.12.1952 – 29.09.2020
On September 29, 2020, at the Marlborough Hospice after a short but courageous battle with cancer, in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Leanne, cherished Dad to Jeremy (Brisbane) and Jason (Blenheim). Loved father-in-law and Kiwi Grandad to Samantha, Tyson, Laila, Ella and Braxton. Loved son of Albie (deceased) and Margaret, loved brother and brother-in-law to Grant and Heather, Janice and Nick, Marilyn, Rex and Ngaire and Kay and Darren. Loved son-in-law of Maree and Ian Bruce (deceased) and brother-in-law to Jeanette, Neroli and Virginia and Gavin. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a great friend to many. Messages to the Lawrence family, c/- 6 Chante Crescent, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 or the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A big warm heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Marlborough Hospice for their wonderful care of Geoffrey. At Geoffrey's request a private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his life will be held at his home, 22 Wharanui Beach Road, Ward, on Saturday, October 10, at 1.00pm. Bring a chair and a beer, refreshments and nibbles provided.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020