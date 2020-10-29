LAWRENCE, Geoffrey:
Passed away on September 29, 2020. Leanne, Jeremy, Jason and family would like to thank all those who sent cards, flowers, messages, visited at home and hospice, donated to hospice and the Cancer Society, and attended Geoffrey's service. To all those who supported us before and after Geoffrey's passing, we cannot thank you enough. Special thanks to Norm and Kurt Crafar, Jason and friends who worked tirelessly to see that Geoffrey's service was a memorable day. Thanks to Tony for running the service for us, you did a great job. To all those who read poems and spoke kind words, thank you. Thanks to Hospice Marlborough for the wonderful care you gave Geoffrey while he was with you; and to Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for your care after Geoffrey's passing. As there are too many people to mention, please accept this as our personal thanks to you all.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2020