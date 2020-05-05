McDERMID,
Geoffrey Ronald (Geoff):
Peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020, in his 94th year, at Ashwood Retirement Village Blenheim, after a lengthy but patient struggle with dementia. Much loved husband of Ailsa (deceased), father and father-in-law to Alister (Waipu), Ruth and Bruce Macdonald, Craig and Kathie (Blenheim), much loved grandfather to Antonia, Jack and Olivia; James and Jo and Oliver; Scott and Anna, Sarah and George, and Kate and Richard and his 6 great-grandchildren. The family would very much like to thank and acknowledge the special staff in the Oaks ward who so faithfully attended to Geoff over numerous years. At Geoff's request a private cremation will be held and later, his interment at the family cemetery in Sawyers Bay Dunedin, returning to the city he never really left. Messages c/- McDermid Families 76 Hammond Road RD 1 Blenheim, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 5, 2020