MANSON, George Bruce:
(Formerly of Warepa)
Sadly passed away in Blenheim on March 20, 2020. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of George and Sonia (Blenheim); and Andrew and Jelena (Blenheim). Dearly loved grandad of Leni, Niko, George and Charlotte. Loved youngest son of the late Bill and Gladys Welham (East Taieri). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim and the late Audrey, Graham and the late Olva. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- 32 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service for George will be held at Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Thursday, March 26, at 10.30am, then burial at the East Taieri Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 22, 2020