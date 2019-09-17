George MURCOTT

On September 14, 2019, passed away suddenly, aged 64 years. Remembered by his children Nathan, Kelly and Jo and his grandchildren Jacob, Lochlan, Abbie, Sophia, and Indy. Dearly missed by his many friends. Messages to 24 Kipling Crescent, Stoke 7011 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private cremation has taken place with a Memorial Gathering to be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, October 12, at 11.00am.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2019
