ROMANO, Giovanni (John):
Passed away at Marlborough Hospice on March 28, 2020, with his loving wife Josephine, sons Raffaele and Domenico by his side. Loved father-in-law of Deborah and Stacey, cherished Nonno of Lucia, Gennaro, Massimo, Jasper and India Jane. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks to the staff at Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Society, PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, may be made. A private family interment has been held. Giovanni's memorial service will be advised after lockdown is completed.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020