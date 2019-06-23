WEAVER, Glennis Hazel:
19.09.1941 - 20.06.2019
Passed away suddenly at her home in Nelson, in her 78th year. Dearly loved wife of Ken; much loved mum and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Gordon Harvey, Murray and Carol Weaver, Sheryl and Choc Mahuika, and Lynda and Peter Sturkenboom; beloved and treasured gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Peter's Anglican Church, Atawhai would be much appreciated. A funeral service to celebrate Glennis' life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 746 Atawhai Crescent, Atawhai, Nelson, on Wednesday, June 26, at 11.30am.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 23, 2019