On November 28, 2019, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice surrounded by her family, in her 80th year. A loved mother of Anne Collins, Heather Knutsford and Kellie Ford, and Gran, Great-Gran (Gee-Gee), and aunty of their families. Messages to 23 Havelock Street, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA, c/- PO Box 115, Renwick 7243 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for June will be held at the Elim Christian Centre, Burleigh Road, on Tuesday, December 3 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 28, 2019
