DEVLIN,
Gordon Thomas (Gordy):
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 29, 2020, aged 73 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Tessa and Steve, Beth and Rob, Haig and Talia, Hope and Sean, Georgia and Fox. Adored Papa of Claudie, Aston, Max, Pixie, Zephur, Zaidee, Lennox, Seppie, Phoenix and Saylor. A special friend to Judy and a treasured friend of many. Messages to 60 Alabama Rd, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service will be held for Gordy towards the end of the month when his son and family have arrived home to New Zealand, details to follow.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2020