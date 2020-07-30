Gordon DEVLIN

Death Notice

DEVLIN,
Gordon Thomas (Gordy):
7.8.1946 - 29.6.2020
A Memorial Service is being held to honour and celebrate Gordy's life, who sadly passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. The service will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Saturday, August 8, at 1.00pm. Afternoon tea will be at the Blenheim Bowling Club, 65E Weld Street, Blenheim after the service. We would love for you to come in your rugby supporters colours in honour of Gordy's love for the game and a bit of banter.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2020
