NEILSON, Gordon (Gordy):
On July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family, aged 73 years. Best friend and soulmate of Lynne over the last 54 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Karen, Kimberley and Quintin, Darren and Nicci. Devoted Grandad of Todd, Sam, Hannah, Ryan, Josh, Kayla, Finley, Luc and Lily. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Gordon's adventures, a donation to Land SAR / Search & Rescue NZ, c/- PO Box 13182, Christchurch 8141, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, July 15 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 9, 2020