Graeme FEIERABEND

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hope Garden of Remembrance chapel
95 Clover Road East
Hope
Death Notice

FEIERABEND,
Graeme John:
16.02.1944 - 05.03.2020
Graeme passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday evening. Cherished husband of the late Ruth, and the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Daniela, Annie and Grant, Boyd and Sarah, and Mary-Beth. Beloved grandfather of Heather, Morgan, Zara, Reece, Alex, and Amy. A loved brother, uncle, nephew and friend. Messages to loved ones can be emailed to: [email protected]

'We will miss you Dad,
travel peacefully.'
A service will be held for Graeme at the Hope Garden of Remembrance chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Monday, March 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 8, 2020
