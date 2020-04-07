BRYANT,
Graham Lawrence Michael:
Passed away suddenly at Springlands Lifestyle Village on Monday, April 6, 2020, in his 80th year. Loving and much loved husband of Jenny for 56 years. Much loved "Gra" to Lawrence and Andrew (Auckland). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Heather Bryant (Nelson), and Pierce and Anna-May (Auckland). Messages to 47 Lakings Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Our grateful thanks to everyone at the Lifestyle Village that cared for Graham over the last several months. His laughter and love of life will be sadly missed by all his extended family and wonderful friends.
A brave and courageous
soul at rest.
A private cremation for Graham has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 7, 2020