LLOYD,
Graham Robert (Snow):
Passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Friday, November 13, 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved treasured husband and best mate of Christine. Much adored dad of Jacqueline. Brother of Lindsay and late Douglas.
Kia Kaha
In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local hospice. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-Tai, Half Moon Bay, Auckland, on Thursday, November 19, at 11.00am.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020
