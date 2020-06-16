Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory HOARE. View Sign Death Notice



Gregory Stewart (Greg):

On June 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Oxford Hospital, North Canterbury, surrounded by his loving family, aged 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Eloise and Brent, and Felicity. Loved grandad of Lincoln, and Xavier. Loved son of Margie and the late Don, loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Paul, and Ross and Anna, loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Oxford Hospital for the wonderful care given to Greg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Greg Hoare, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with family's wishes, a private service has been held.







HOARE,Gregory Stewart (Greg):On June 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Oxford Hospital, North Canterbury, surrounded by his loving family, aged 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Eloise and Brent, and Felicity. Loved grandad of Lincoln, and Xavier. Loved son of Margie and the late Don, loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Paul, and Ross and Anna, loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Oxford Hospital for the wonderful care given to Greg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Greg Hoare, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with family's wishes, a private service has been held. Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2020

