WILLIDEN,
Gregory Mark (Greg):
On September 28, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 60 years. Loved son of the late Margaret and Clarry, brother and brother-in-law of Max (Dunedin), Bryce and the late Petra; and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to 5 Hilton Place, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In accordance with Greg's wishes a private cremation will take place with an interment of his ashes, together with his parents, at Anderson Bay Cemetery, Dunedin, at a date to be advised.
