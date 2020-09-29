BOYCE,
Gwendoline Nola (Gwen):
On September 28, 2020, peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice. Loving wife of the late Alec. A loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Owen; Heather and Paul and the late Richard and Debbie. Loved Gran of Petrena, Jason, Ellen, Rylie, Edward, Christopher, Andrew, Ted and 12 great-grandchildren. Messages to 10 Lester Place, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Please join Gwen's family for her funeral service at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, October 1, at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 29, 2020