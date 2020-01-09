MURRAY,
Gwenneth Christina:
On January 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Stewart. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sue; Dougal; Jane; Tim and Lebonne and the late Scott. A loved Gran of her 13 grandchildren and all her great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Gwenneth will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, January 13, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 9, 2020