GIBBS, Hazel May:
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Bill, loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Sally (Rakaia), Mark, and Felicity Loncar, Susan and Gordon Ham (Katanning, Australia), and Janet and Tony Fenemor. A loved nana and great-nana. Messages may be sent to 670 Old Renwick Road, RD 2, Blenheim 7272. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A private celebration of Hazel's life has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 3, 2019