MACKIE, Helen Isabel:
24.12.1933 - 3.10.2020 Suddenly at Blenheim. Loved friend of Paul, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine, Diane and Kevin, Peter (deceased), Beverley and David, and Greg. Nana to Simon, Danielle, Oliver, Charlotte and Ben. Nana Mac to Maddie and William. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Blind Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to Private Bag 99941, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. Messages 79 Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201. A Funeral service for Helen will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, October 7, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 4, 2020