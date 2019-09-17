Helen POPE

POPE, Helen Ngaire:
Passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday September 15, 2019. Aged 72 years. Loved partner of the late Norsca, loved and treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Kathryn, Shane and Tracy (Christchurch), Neville, Brendon and Erin, and the late Deon. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Pope Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Helen will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Sts, at 1.00pm, on Friday, September 20, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2019
