TURNBULL, Helen Vaudine(nee Le Cren):Formerly of Rangiora and Waikawa, passed away peacefully at Blenheim on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on her 83rd birthday. Devoted wife of the late Harley Turnbull. Sister and sister-in-law of Geoff and Christine. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lewis and Sally, Julie and Jeremy, Tracy and Ian, and Alastair and Amanda. Wonderful Nana of Kirstyn, Danika and Johnny, Summa and Zoe, Jess and Kimberley and Great-Nana of Beauden, Harry, Brodie, Hadley, Maisie, Macs and Hayden. Messages may be sent to the Turnbull Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the caring staff at Springlands Lifestyle Village. In lieu of flowers a donation to Diabetes NZ or Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm, Saturday, July 6, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.