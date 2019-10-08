Helen WINDER

WINDER, Helen Margaret:
On October 7, 2019, passed away suddenly at Wairau Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kimberley and Nigel Chapman, and Karyn, and very devoted Grandmother of Olivia and Sophie. Messages to 40 Hillcrest Avenue, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough SPCA, c/- PO Box 115, Renwick 7243, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Helen will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 11, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

