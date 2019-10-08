WINDER, Helen Margaret:
On October 7, 2019, passed away suddenly at Wairau Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kimberley and Nigel Chapman, and Karyn, and very devoted Grandmother of Olivia and Sophie. Messages to 40 Hillcrest Avenue, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough SPCA, c/- PO Box 115, Renwick 7243, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Helen will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 11, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 8, 2019