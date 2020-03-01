GLEDHILL, Henry (Arthur):
Peacefully, at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 67 years, loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Tom Miller (Blenheim), Robert and Annette (Auckland), Lyn and John (Wanaka), Chris and Toni (Palmerston North). Loved Grandad of Hadyn and Daiane, Katrina, Scott, Catherine, Nikki; Brad, Samantha; Kelly and Duncan, Kim; Cody and Jamie. Loved Poppa of his great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Messages to 8 Rodeo Drive, Aspiring Retirement Village, Wanaka 9305.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 1, 2020