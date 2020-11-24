SADD, Howard James:
(Reg. No NZ 206980). On November 23, 2020 Howard passed away peacefully at his home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Naida, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Andrena; Natasha and Cliff; and the late Rachel. Loved and respected "Little Grandad" of Sam and Laurie; Shannon and Mark, Alex and Asaph. Great "Little Grandad"to Neika and Amelia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his extended family.
"The family have great comfort knowing that Howard has returned into the arms of his loving soulmate Naida and his daughter Rachel."
Messages to 51 Fell Street, Grovetown 7202, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral for Howard will be held at the Rangitane Centre, Grovetown, on Friday, November 27 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Maori Island Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 24, 2020