ANDREWS, Ian Horace:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene Andrews. Much loved Dad and cherished father-in-law of Neal and Tanya, Brenda and Peter, Gillian and Scott. Admired and adored Pop of Shaun and Julia, Hannah and Amelia, Hamish and Matthew. Messages to c/- Gillian McLeod, 158 Dry Hills Lane, RD4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
A celebration of Ian's life will be held on at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 12, 2020