CROOKS, Ian More:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, with family at his side. Aged 88 years. Loved husband of Shirley, and loved father of Kathryn, Russell and Jenny, Sheryl and Pete, and the late Nathan. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Bridgette, Garron, Ethan and Jessica; Kristen, Cathy, Isabella, Samuel and Elliot. Special thanks to Dr Scott Cameron and Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, and their teams. Messages may be sent to 18 Karina Crescent, Blenheim 7201. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 26, 2020