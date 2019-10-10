Acknowledgement

HIGGINS, Ian George:

The family of the late Ian Higgins wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our home, service and burial and who provided emotional support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made charitable donations to Life Flight, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the team at Renwick Transport for their kindness and respect shown. You are all truly exceptional. Thank you to Katie Ashdown, Jen Simpson and Ruth Thompson for going above and beyond providing us with those extra special memories. To those who helped in any way, your support is helping us through this devastating time. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



