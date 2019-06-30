Service Information Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Springlands, Blenheim , Marlborough 035782004 Acknowledgement



Reg. No. 22370043

9 July 1931 – 4 June 2019

Hazel, Doug, Jamie, Tony, John, and families, wish to acknowledge and thank all the people that helped Ian and Hazel over the past few weeks, and to those who made Ian's days enjoyable and comfortable at the Redwoodtown Retirement Village, a special thank you, you are wonderful. Sorry it wasn't for longer. The cards and sympathy notes were too numerous, so to all those people, please accept our thanks for your kind words. Thank you too to all those who donated to St John; and to the Renwick RSA for the support shown to Hazel.

Rest easy Ian, Dad, Pop







