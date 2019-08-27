JOHNSTONE, Ian McKenzie:
On August 26, 2019 at Wairau Hospital, in his 79th year. Dearly loved husband of Shirley and the late Joan. Father and father-in-law of John and Tirza (Auckland), Michael (Nelson), Catrina and Graeme (Auckland). Step-father of Shane, Kim and Leah and Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 188A High Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA c/- PO Box 115 Renwick 7243 would be appreciated. In accordance with Ian's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 27, 2019