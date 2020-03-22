Ian NEWMAN

  • "So very sad to learn of Ian's passing, a lovely man with a..."
    - Rosanne Turner
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
Death Notice

NEWMAN, Ian John:
(Reg. No. N.Z 13929, Navy)
On March 21, 2020, at the Hospice Marlborough, in his 90th year. Best mate for 60 years of Mort Bloy. Beloved son of the late Leo and May Newman. Father and father-in-law of Rex and Ruth, grandfather of Kyle and Amanda, Lydia and Cameron Olliver, and great-grandfather of Abigail and Phoebe.
A good friend to many. Messages to 3 Weld St, Blenheim. A funeral service for Ian's family and friends will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 26, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 22, 2020
