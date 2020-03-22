NEWMAN, Ian John:
(Reg. No. N.Z 13929, Navy)
On March 21, 2020, at the Hospice Marlborough, in his 90th year. Best mate for 60 years of Mort Bloy. Beloved son of the late Leo and May Newman. Father and father-in-law of Rex and Ruth, grandfather of Kyle and Amanda, Lydia and Cameron Olliver, and great-grandfather of Abigail and Phoebe.
A good friend to many. Messages to 3 Weld St, Blenheim. A funeral service for Ian's family and friends will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 26, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 22, 2020