PETERSEN,
Isabel Elizabeth:
19.10.1931 - 20.06.2020
Loved wife of the late Ronald Bernt Petersen. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Caroline and the late Rusty Watson (Blenheim), Margaret and Gary Cadman (Te Kowhai), Gretchen and Lester Wilson (Otautau), Kathy and Robert Duncan (Blenheim). Adored Nana of eight grandchildren and Granny to 14 Great-Grandchildren. Messages to the family can be sent to 118 Scott Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Grateful thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village for their wonderful care over the last five years. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 21, 2020