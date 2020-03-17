CAMPBELL, Isabella:
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John for 68 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Mike (and partner Maureen), Johnny and Sheryl. Much loved sister of Audrey and Geraldene (County Antrim, Northern Ireland) and the late Eleanor. Loved and adored Grandma of Mark, Philip, Alun, Richard and Louise, and her 10 great-grandchildren in New Zealand, Australia and England. Messages to PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Isabel's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, March 21, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 17, 2020