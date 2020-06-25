JONES, Isobell Dulcie:
On June 24, 2020, peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, in her 79th year. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Ken Anderson (Blenheim), Carol and Kelvin Tapp (Koromiko), Alan and Maree (Australia). A much loved Nannan and Great-Nannan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Ann Kinzett, and Owen and Barbara Kinzett. Loved by her nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 196, Picton 7250 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Redwood Retirement Village. In accordance with Isobell's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 25, 2020