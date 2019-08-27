SMITH, Ivanah Patricia Anne
(Patsy) (née Tenison):
Passed away August 22, 2019, aged 92 years. Wife and companion of the late William (George) Harris Smith, MC and Bar. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Helen, Geoffrey (deceased) and Madhu, and Barbara and Chris Faulls. Adored "Gum" of Alison, Abigail and Chloe and Grandmum of Darran. Messages to 1419 Queen Charlotte Drive, Linkwater RD1, Picton 7281, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family wish to thank the staff of Redwood Lifestyle Village for their kindness and professionalism. A private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 27, 2019